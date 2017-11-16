Super Mario Odyssey tops US charts for October Nintendo all over the NPD charts as Switch and Super NES Classic take top two spots on hardware side

Nintendo took an NPD victory lap today, touting a chart-topping hardware and software performance for the month of October.

The company cited the industry-tracking NPD Group with the news that the Switch was the top selling game hardware in the US during October, followed by the Super NES Classic in the second spot. Nintendo noted that the games industry sold more than 1 million hardware units in October for the first time since 2011, and that Nintendo systems were responsible for two-thirds of that total. (The company accounted for two-thirds of US hardware sales in September as well.)

Nintendo also saw success on the software side, with Super Mario Odyssey ranking as the best-selling game of the month, even though it was released near the end of the NPD reporting period on October 27. Catalog Switch title Mario Kart 8 Deluxe finished the month 10th on the chart, while The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on Switch finished just outside the top 10 at No. 11.

Super Mario Odyssey is the third NPD chart-topper for the Nintendo Switch. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was the first one in April, followed by Splatoon 2 in July.