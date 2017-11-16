Sections

Facebook launches tools to help creators

A new website and an app to make things easier for online influencers

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

newsroom.fb.com

Related stories

Vivendi: No plans for Ubisoft takeover for six months

French media giant still has aspirations to grow in gaming, but says it will limit stake in Assassin's Creed publisher for now

By Brendan Sinclair

An hour ago

Ubisoft Berlin to work on Far Cry

New location will initially collaborate with other studios and be headed up by ex-Blue Byte director Istvan Tajnay

By Brendan Sinclair

5 hours ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.