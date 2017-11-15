Record attendance for NASSCOM Game Developer Conference

Press Release Wednesday 15th November 2017 Share this article Share

New Delhi, India - November 15th, 2017 - The National Association of Software and Services Companies today celebrated the success of the NASSCOM Game Developer Conference 2017. Held in partnership with Unite India and located at the HICC, in Hyderabad, India, with a record attendance of over 3000 delegates, NGDC 2017 featured 110 speakers and panelists from Indian and international games development studios such as Nukebox Studios, King, Electronic Arts and Moonfrog Studios.

"With over 3000 delegates and talks by some of the best games development talent that India has to offer as well as incredible line-up of international speakers, NGDC 2017 and Unite India was a showcase of how the Indian games market is maturing," said Rajesh Rao, Chairman of that NASSCOM Gaming Forum. "With its biggest ever expo, doubling in size, country pavilions, publisher and investor meet-ups and the perfect platform for developers to share ideas and network, NGDC 2017 was our biggest and best conference yet. We can't wait for our 10th anniversary in 2018."

With 110 talks, sessions and panels, NGDC 2017 featured dedicated tracks focused on games design, publishing/advertising, game art and technology, production and serious games. With its biggest ever Games Expo floor featuring Indian games, several international country pavilions and a virtual reality pavilion, NGDC 2017 is the biggest showcase of Indian games development and business talent, and the 'go to' event for international participants looking at opportunities in the India marketplace. The NGDC 2017 awards recognised achievements in Indian games development and encouraged the creation of original innovative IP in India with the winners including Loopables (Student Game of the Year), Neo Angle (Indie Game of the Year), Asura (Game of the Year) and Mukti (Upcoming Game of the Year).

NGDC 2017 was supported by the Government of Telangana and Presenting Sponsor Yoozoo Games. Additional sponsors include Unity Technologies (Platinum Sponsor), Swissnex India, Swiss Arts Council, Dhruva Interactive, Lakshya, Twitch and Backstage Pass. Partners include Flock, Casual Connect, VAMRR and Catapooolt.