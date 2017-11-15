Victoria state government creates opportunities for women in games with $140,000 pledge Funding opens up positions in seven Australian studios

The Victoria state government in Australia has pledged $140,000 towards seven developers in an effort to encourage more women to get into the games industry.

Led by government agency Film Victoria, the Games Professional Placement program is offering opportunities for women to get involved in programming, marketing, 2D/3D animation, UX, and game design.

Gaming Professional Placement grants have been awarded to Samurai Punk, Tin Man Games, Harmonious Games, Second Sight, Wicked Witch Software, PlaySide Studios, and Tantalus Media.

"These seven companies share our commitment to improving inclusiveness and gender balance within the games industry," said Film Victoria CEO Jenni Tosi.

"The selected individuals will all be involved in working on exciting new projects which will enhance their skills base and enable them to secure ongoing employment in the future.

"We've seen a genuine increase in the number of women moving into and across the games sector in Victoria in recent years as a direct result of the programs Film Victoria provides, which is enormously encouraging. These additional opportunities will further strengthen this dynamic sector and continue to boost Victoria's reputation as a great place to make games."