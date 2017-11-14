Hitman series in the works at streaming platform Hulu John Wick creator Derek Kolstad on board to write pilot

Despite being adapted into a film on two separate occasions, and receiving equally pitiful critical reception each time, the Hitman franchise is making a return to the screen.

This time, however, Hitman is making a foray into the lucrative world of streaming.

Fox 21 and Hulu have teamed up John Wick creator and director Derek Kolstad who will pen a pilot script for the show.

According to Deadline, it is hoped that Hitman will be a flagship series for Hulu.

Developer IO Interactive recently split with publisher Square Enix and now has complete ownership over the Hitman franchise. Speaking with GamesIndustry.biz CEO Hakan Abrak outlined the future of the studio following its newfound independence.

Although the studio is coming off the back of last year's hugely successful Hitman, shifting seven million units, the history of video games being adapted into film and television has been mixed, to say the least.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, which was billed as a the next Pirates of the Caribbean, enjoys the highest Rotten Tomatoes score of any live-action film adaptation at 36%, grossing just over $336 million.

Adapting games to television has also been mixed over the years. Animated series like the Legend of Zelda have gone down in notoriety, while the Pokémon anime continues on into its 22nd season.

Perhaps the closest comparison to the proposed Hitman programme is the Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn web series, which was met with more positive reception than many of its video game counterparts, scoring 67% on Rotten Tomatoes.