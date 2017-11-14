GameStop suspends its unlimited used games program

James Brightman Editor, North America Tuesday 14th November 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article GameStop

According to a report in Kotaku today, GameStop is reconsidering its unlimited used games program, PowerPass. A spokesperson said that the retailer has "elected to temporarily pause the roll out of the new PowerPass subscription service, based on a few program limitations we have identified. We feel this is the right thing to do for now to ensure we are able to provide our guests an exceptional service."

GameStop employees indicated to Kotaku that they were instructed to pull down all signage involving the program and store it in their backrooms. The PowerPass program was designed to give customers unlimited access to used games for a period of six months, effectively treating GameStop like a library for video games. It's not entirely clear why GameStop has suspended the program. Some of the retailer's employees speculated that GameStop's computers were too old to handle it.

For customers who have already purchased the PowerPass, GameStop wants to make things right. A spokesperson commented, "For those guests who have already purchased the service, we will allow them to bring the pass, and video game they have checked-out, back to receive a full refund. In addition, we will allow them to pick out any Pre-Owned game for free."

There's no word on when the program will be reinstated, if at all.