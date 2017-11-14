GameStop CEO steps down for medical reasons Daniel DeMatteo will take over as interim CEO while J. Paul Raines seeks treatment for his "medical reoccurrence"

Retailer GameStop announced today that its executive chairman, Daniel A. DeMatteo, will be taking on the role of interim CEO as J. Paul Raines has unfortunately had "a reoccurrence of his previously disclosed medical issue and is seeking treatment." According to the Dallas News, Raines was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2014. It was removed and the prognosis at the time was said to be good.

Raines has been serving as CEO since 2010 and has helped the company to diversify into digital and expand its footprint by acquiring a number of AT&T wireless retail locations. DeMatteo, one of the retailer's co-founders, has served as CEO in the past and he's been in a variety of board and executive roles since November 1996.

"We continue to send our best wishes and strong support to Paul and his family," DeMatteo said. "The Board of Directors has tremendous confidence in GameStop's executives and the management team's ability to effectively run the business with the Board's support."

GamesIndustry.biz extends our best wishes to Raines for a speedy recovery.

