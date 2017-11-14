Esports Industry Awards winners announced Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere and Megan "RheingoldRiver" Cutrofello first women to be recognised at awards

Haydn Taylor Staff Writer Tuesday 14th November 2017 Share this article Share

The winners of the second Annual Esports Industry Awards have been announced.

Awardees at this year's event included the first women to be recognised: League of Legends Championship Series presenter Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere won Personality of the Year, and Megan "RheingoldRiver" Cutrofello was awarded Unsung Hero of the Year.

"Global recognition and awareness of Esports has absolutely exploded over the last twelve months and that has been reflected in the amazing support we've had for our awards this year," said Tom Mercey, director and co-founder of the Esports Industry Awards.

"We created the awards to celebrate everyone who contributes to making Esports such a global phenomenon and we're thrilled to have been joined by so many leading lights of the industry this year as well as celebrities from the world of music, film and TV"

Here are this year's winners in full:

Breakthrough Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Commercial Partner of the Year - G-FUEL

- G-FUEL Coverage Website of the Year - ESPN Esports

- ESPN Esports Game of the Year - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Journalist of the Year - Duncan "Thorin" Shields

- Duncan "Thorin" Shields Photographer of the Year - Joe Brady

- Joe Brady Publisher of the Year - Riot Games

- Riot Games Hardware Provider of the Year - Intel

- Intel Videographer of the Year - Davis "OpTic Hitch" Edwards

- Davis "OpTic Hitch" Edwards Streamer of the Year - Dr.Disrespect

- Dr.Disrespect Streaming Platform of the Year - Twitch

- Twitch Broadcaster of the Year - Alex "Machine" Richardson

- Alex "Machine" Richardson Console Player of the Year - Matthew "FormaL" Piper

- Matthew "FormaL" Piper Live Event of the Year - League of Legends World Championship (RIOT)

- League of Legends World Championship (RIOT) PC Player of the Year - Amer "Miracle" Barqawi

- Amer "Miracle" Barqawi Personality of the Year - Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere

- Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere Rookie of the Year (Console) - Victor 'Punk' Woodley

- Victor 'Punk' Woodley Rookie of the Year (PC) - Abay "HObbit" Khassenov

- Abay "HObbit" Khassenov Team of the Year - OpTic Gaming

- OpTic Gaming Unsung Hero of the Year - Megan "RheingoldRiver" Cutrofello

- Megan "RheingoldRiver" Cutrofello UK Player of the Year - Spencer "Gorilla" Ealing

- Spencer "Gorilla" Ealing Play of the Year - Matthew "FormaL" Piper

GamesIndustry.biz was a partner for this year's Esports Industry Awards, and presented the Commercial Partner of the Year prize.