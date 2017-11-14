Esports Industry Awards winners announced
Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere and Megan "RheingoldRiver" Cutrofello first women to be recognised at awards
The winners of the second Annual Esports Industry Awards have been announced.
Awardees at this year's event included the first women to be recognised: League of Legends Championship Series presenter Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere won Personality of the Year, and Megan "RheingoldRiver" Cutrofello was awarded Unsung Hero of the Year.
"Global recognition and awareness of Esports has absolutely exploded over the last twelve months and that has been reflected in the amazing support we've had for our awards this year," said Tom Mercey, director and co-founder of the Esports Industry Awards.
"We created the awards to celebrate everyone who contributes to making Esports such a global phenomenon and we're thrilled to have been joined by so many leading lights of the industry this year as well as celebrities from the world of music, film and TV"
Here are this year's winners in full:
- Breakthrough Game of the Year - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Commercial Partner of the Year - G-FUEL
- Coverage Website of the Year - ESPN Esports
- Game of the Year - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Journalist of the Year - Duncan "Thorin" Shields
- Photographer of the Year - Joe Brady
- Publisher of the Year - Riot Games
- Hardware Provider of the Year - Intel
- Videographer of the Year - Davis "OpTic Hitch" Edwards
- Streamer of the Year - Dr.Disrespect
- Streaming Platform of the Year - Twitch
- Broadcaster of the Year - Alex "Machine" Richardson
- Console Player of the Year - Matthew "FormaL" Piper
- Live Event of the Year - League of Legends World Championship (RIOT)
- PC Player of the Year - Amer "Miracle" Barqawi
- Personality of the Year - Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere
- Rookie of the Year (Console) - Victor 'Punk' Woodley
- Rookie of the Year (PC) - Abay "HObbit" Khassenov
- Team of the Year - OpTic Gaming
- Unsung Hero of the Year - Megan "RheingoldRiver" Cutrofello
- UK Player of the Year - Spencer "Gorilla" Ealing
- Play of the Year - Matthew "FormaL" Piper
GamesIndustry.biz was a partner for this year's Esports Industry Awards, and presented the Commercial Partner of the Year prize.
