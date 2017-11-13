UK Charts: Call of Duty: WWII closing in on Black Ops III

Christopher Dring Publisher Monday 13th November 2017 Share this article Share

Call of Duty: WWII is UK No.1 once again with an impressive second week performance.

The game's sales dropped just 43% in its second week, which is a very good result for a AAA game. Indeed, the title is now extending its lead over last year's Infinite Warfare.

In fact, the game isn't too far off 2015's very successful Call of Duty: Black Ops III. Of course, digital data is not available at this time. But based on the reported growth of game downloads in the UK, it's quite likely that Call of Duty: WWII is the most successful game in the franchise during this generation.

In terms of new releases this week, the main title was Need for Speed: Payback at No.4. EA will be disappointed with the result. The game sold half the number of 2015's Need for Speed. Of course, again, download sales have not been counted.

Sega had two new games in the charts. Sonic Forces landed at No.5, while Football Manager 2018 makes No.10, although as a PC game, this title will have sold primarily via download platforms. That means Super Mario Odyssey drops to No.6, although the title continues to sell very strongly.

Super Lucky's Tale - the one game to arrive alongside Xbox One X (which sold 80,000 units in its first week) debuts at No.23, while EA's The Sims 4: Cats & Dogs sits at No.27.

FIFA 18 and Assassin's Creed Origins swap places, with EA's game rising to No.2 and Ubisoft's action title falling to No.3. Origins is doing well, and has sold as many units in three weeks as 2015 Assassin's Creed Syndicate managed in four weeks (again, physical data only).

Here is the UKIE/GfK Top Ten For the week ending November 11th: