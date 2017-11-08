Members vote to end video game voice actors strike

Haydn Taylor Staff Writer Wednesday 8th November 2017 Share this article Share

Members of screen actors guild SAG-AFTRA have voted to bring an end to the longest strike in the union's history.

Just over a year ago, voice actors went on strike against 11 game companies including Activision, Electronic Arts, and Warner Brothers.

The strike demanded that the industry treat professional performers to the recognised standards of film and television.

A tentative agreement was signed toward the end of September this year, but only now has the strike officially come to an end following a member's vote.

The agreement brokered included a new bonus structure, more transparency to improve bargaining positions, and protection against vocal stress. It was passed in a members' vote with a majority of 90%, and a voter turnout of 10%.

In an official statement, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said: "This agreement is the first step towards streamlining the work our members do in the video game industry. The deal includes significant improvements in the area of transparency and the payment structure ensures that our members are compensated fairly for their work. I am excited for what this means for our members moving forward."

The agreement also successfully blocked a number of proposals that would have harmed actors rights. These would have allowed employers to use their permanent staff to do covered work outside of the collective bargaining agreement, forced agents to submit performers for low-paying "atmospheric voice" sessions or face revocation of their union franchise, and see performers facing fines for being late or distracted during sessions.