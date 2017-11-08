GamesIndustry.biz to present at next week's Esports Industry Awards 2017
Full finalists revealed
GamesIndustry.biz will be presenting the esports industry award for Commercial Partner of the Year.
The event, which takes place in London on Monday, November 13th, received 610,000 votes across the various categories. The awards are designed to highly games, players, hardware providers, media and a whole lot more.
Other sponsors include NowTV, L'Oreal Men, Simba Sleep, Raven, GT Omega and Scruff Gaming. The awards have also partnered with Movember, to promote men's health.
The finalists for the awards are:
Streamer of the Year
• Michael 'Imaqtpie' Santana
• Saqib 'Lirik' Zahid
• Dr DisRespect
• Paul 'Ice_Poseidon' Denino
• Adam 'Loop' Bahriz
• Christopher 'Sacriel' Ball
• Chance 'Sodapoppin' Morris
• Henrik 'AdmiralBulldog' Ahnberg
• Joshua 'Steel' Nissan
• Jaryd 'Summit1G' Lazar
• Edwin 'Castro_1021' Castro
Videographer
• Philipp 'OnFirePhilian' Neubauer
• Lucas Pasiut
• Max Olivo
• Davis 'Hitchariide' Edwards
• Moritz 'Moose' Zimmerman
• Lewis Farley
• Tom 'D1ablo' Newman
• Rhys Rasmussen
• Damian Estrada
Journalist
• Kelsey Moser
• Richard Lewis
• Steven 'Stuchiu' Chiu
• Jacob Wolf
• Ollie Ring
• Aaron Mickunas
• Duncan 'Thorin' Shields
• Mike Kent
• Travis Gafford
• Tomi 'Lurppis' Kovanen
• Tyler 'FionnOnFire' Erzberger
Photographer
• Joe Brady
• Adela Sznajder
• Joao Ferreira
• Robert Paul
• Patrick Strack
• Helena Kristiansson
Coverage Website
• HLTV
• DOT Esports
• GosuGamers
• Dexerto
• ESPN Esports
• Red Bull Esports
• Slingshot Esports
• PVP Live
• Team Liquid
• theScore Esports
• The Esports Observer
Publisher
• Psyonix
• Nintendo
• Activision
• Valve Corporation
• Ubisoft
• Super Evil Megacorp
• Riot Games
• The Coalition
• 343 Industries
• Blizzard Entertainment
Game of the Year
• FIFA
• Rocket League
• DOTA 2
• League of Legends
• CS:GO
• Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
• Street Fighter V
• Overwatch
Hardware Partner
• Elgato
• Astro Gaming
• Intel
• SteelSeries
• GT Omega
• ASUS
• DX Racer
• Razer
• NVIDIA
• OMEN by HP
• AMD
• Corsair
• HyperX
• Scuf Gaming
• Turtle Beach
• BenQ ZOWIE
Commercial Partner
• Corsair
• Arby's
• G FUEL
• Logitech
• Astro Gaming
• ASUS
• Intel
• Scuf Gaming
• OMEN by HP
• Monster
• SteelSeries
• Gillette
Breakthrough Game
• Vainglory
• PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds
• H1Z1
• Quake Champions
• Injustice 2
• Paragon
• Rainbow Six Siege
Console Player
• Hajime 'Tokido' Taniguchi (Street Fighter)
• Tony 'Lethul' Campbell (Halo)
• Ian 'Crimisx' Porter (CoD)
• Spencer 'Gorilla' Ealing (FIFA)
• Adam 'Armada' Lindgren (Smash Bros)
• Seth 'Scump' Abner (CoD)
• Matthew 'FormaL' Piper (CoD)
• Juan 'HungryBox' DeBiedma (Smash)
PC Player
• Alex 'Neeb' Sunderhaft (Starcraft II)
• Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok (LoL)
• Simon 'scHwimpi' Svensson (HOTS)
• Kuro 'KuroKy' Takhasomi (Dota 2)
• Søren 'Bjergsen' Bjerg (LoL)
• Amer 'Miracle-' Barqawi (Dota 2)
• Nicolai 'dev1ce' Reedtz (CS:GO)
• Jun 'TY' Tae Yang (Starcraft II)
• Marcelo 'Coldzera' David (CS:GO)
• Daniil 'Zeus' Teslenko (CS:GO)
Team of the Year
• Team EnVyUs (CoD)
• Astralis (CS:GO)
• PENTA Sports (Rainbow Six Siege)
• OG (Dota 2)
• Optic Gaming (CoD)
• Team Liquid (Dota2)
• Lunatic-Hai (Overwatch)
• SK Telecom T1 (League of Legends)
• L5 (Heroes of the Storm)
• Dynasty Gaming Female (CS:GO)
Console Rookie
• Victor 'Punk' Woodley (Street Fighter)
• Alec 'Arcitys' Sanderson (CoD)
• Anthony 'Shotzzy' Cuevas (Halo)
• Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson (CoD)
• Shaun 'xShellzz' Springette (FIFA)
• Pierce 'Gunless' Hillman (CoD)
PC Rookie
• Nikita 'Clawz' Marchinsky (Quake)
• Abay 'Hobbit' Khassenov (CS:GO)
• Maroun 'GH' Merhej (Dota 2)
• Mike Yeung (LoL)
• Robin 'Ropz' Kool (CS:GO)
UK Player
• Thomas 'Tommey' Trewren (CoD)
• Dylan 'Madcat' Daly (CoD)
• Raymond 'kaSing' Tsang (LoL)
• Spencer 'Gorilla' Ealing (FIFA)
• Owen 'smooya' Butterfield (CS:GO)
• Ryan 'Doomsee' Graham (Rocket League)
• DC 'Infexious' Coleman (Street Fighter)
• James 'Bakery' Baker
Live Event
• ECS Season 3 Finals 2017
• ELeague Major
• EVO 2017
• Epicenter Dota
• Call of Duty World Championships 2017
• cs_summit
• League of Legends World Championships
• ESL One Cologne
Broadcaster of the Year
• Toby 'TobiWan' Dawson
• D'Ron 'D1' Maingrette
• Alex 'Machine' Richardson
• Trevor 'Quickshot' Henry
• Jaycie 'Gillyweed' Gluck
• Clint 'Maven' Evans
• Owen 'ODPixel' Davies
• Eefje 'Sjokz' Depoortere
• Matthew 'Sadokist' Trivett
Personality
• Eefje 'Sjokz' Depoortere
• Damon 'Karma' Barlow
• Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek
• Ryan Hart
• Jake 'SirActionSlacks' Kanner
• Søren 'Bjergsen' Bjerg
Unsung Hero
• Jack 'KBBQ' Chen
• Ian Smith
• Adam 'b0aty' Lyne
• Graham Pitt
• Joe Cardali
• Jasmine Kanuga
• Moses_FPS
• Andrey Grygoriev
• Megan Cutrofello
• Jacob Harrison
