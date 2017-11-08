GamesIndustry.biz to present at next week's Esports Industry Awards 2017 Full finalists revealed

Christopher Dring Publisher Wednesday 8th November 2017 Share this article Share

GamesIndustry.biz will be presenting the esports industry award for Commercial Partner of the Year.

The event, which takes place in London on Monday, November 13th, received 610,000 votes across the various categories. The awards are designed to highly games, players, hardware providers, media and a whole lot more.

Other sponsors include NowTV, L'Oreal Men, Simba Sleep, Raven, GT Omega and Scruff Gaming. The awards have also partnered with Movember, to promote men's health.

The finalists for the awards are:

Streamer of the Year

• Michael 'Imaqtpie' Santana

• Saqib 'Lirik' Zahid

• Dr DisRespect

• Paul 'Ice_Poseidon' Denino

• Adam 'Loop' Bahriz

• Christopher 'Sacriel' Ball

• Chance 'Sodapoppin' Morris

• Henrik 'AdmiralBulldog' Ahnberg

• Joshua 'Steel' Nissan

• Jaryd 'Summit1G' Lazar

• Edwin 'Castro_1021' Castro

Videographer

• Philipp 'OnFirePhilian' Neubauer

• Lucas Pasiut

• Max Olivo

• Davis 'Hitchariide' Edwards

• Moritz 'Moose' Zimmerman

• Lewis Farley

• Tom 'D1ablo' Newman

• Rhys Rasmussen

• Damian Estrada

Journalist

• Kelsey Moser

• Richard Lewis

• Steven 'Stuchiu' Chiu

• Jacob Wolf

• Ollie Ring

• Aaron Mickunas

• Duncan 'Thorin' Shields

• Mike Kent

• Travis Gafford

• Tomi 'Lurppis' Kovanen

• Tyler 'FionnOnFire' Erzberger

Photographer

• Joe Brady

• Adela Sznajder

• Joao Ferreira

• Robert Paul

• Patrick Strack

• Helena Kristiansson



Coverage Website

• HLTV

• DOT Esports

• GosuGamers

• Dexerto

• ESPN Esports

• Red Bull Esports

• Slingshot Esports

• PVP Live

• Team Liquid

• theScore Esports

• The Esports Observer

Publisher

• Psyonix

• Nintendo

• Activision

• Valve Corporation

• Ubisoft

• Super Evil Megacorp

• Riot Games

• The Coalition

• 343 Industries

• Blizzard Entertainment

Game of the Year

• FIFA

• Rocket League

• DOTA 2

• League of Legends

• CS:GO

• Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare

• Street Fighter V

• Overwatch

Hardware Partner

• Elgato

• Astro Gaming

• Intel

• SteelSeries

• GT Omega

• ASUS

• DX Racer

• Razer

• NVIDIA

• OMEN by HP

• AMD

• Corsair

• HyperX

• Scuf Gaming

• Turtle Beach

• BenQ ZOWIE

Commercial Partner

• Corsair

• Arby's

• G FUEL

• Logitech

• Astro Gaming

• ASUS

• Intel

• Scuf Gaming

• OMEN by HP

• Monster

• SteelSeries

• Gillette

Breakthrough Game

• Vainglory

• PlayerUnknown's BattleGrounds

• H1Z1

• Quake Champions

• Injustice 2

• Paragon

• Rainbow Six Siege

Console Player

• Hajime 'Tokido' Taniguchi (Street Fighter)

• Tony 'Lethul' Campbell (Halo)

• Ian 'Crimisx' Porter (CoD)

• Spencer 'Gorilla' Ealing (FIFA)

• Adam 'Armada' Lindgren (Smash Bros)

• Seth 'Scump' Abner (CoD)

• Matthew 'FormaL' Piper (CoD)

• Juan 'HungryBox' DeBiedma (Smash)

PC Player

• Alex 'Neeb' Sunderhaft (Starcraft II)

• Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok (LoL)

• Simon 'scHwimpi' Svensson (HOTS)

• Kuro 'KuroKy' Takhasomi (Dota 2)

• Søren 'Bjergsen' Bjerg (LoL)

• Amer 'Miracle-' Barqawi (Dota 2)

• Nicolai 'dev1ce' Reedtz (CS:GO)

• Jun 'TY' Tae Yang (Starcraft II)

• Marcelo 'Coldzera' David (CS:GO)

• Daniil 'Zeus' Teslenko (CS:GO)

Team of the Year

• Team EnVyUs (CoD)

• Astralis (CS:GO)

• PENTA Sports (Rainbow Six Siege)

• OG (Dota 2)

• Optic Gaming (CoD)

• Team Liquid (Dota2)

• Lunatic-Hai (Overwatch)

• SK Telecom T1 (League of Legends)

• L5 (Heroes of the Storm)

• Dynasty Gaming Female (CS:GO)

Console Rookie

• Victor 'Punk' Woodley (Street Fighter)

• Alec 'Arcitys' Sanderson (CoD)

• Anthony 'Shotzzy' Cuevas (Halo)

• Preston 'Prestinni' Sanderson (CoD)

• Shaun 'xShellzz' Springette (FIFA)

• Pierce 'Gunless' Hillman (CoD)

PC Rookie

• Nikita 'Clawz' Marchinsky (Quake)

• Abay 'Hobbit' Khassenov (CS:GO)

• Maroun 'GH' Merhej (Dota 2)

• Mike Yeung (LoL)

• Robin 'Ropz' Kool (CS:GO)

UK Player

• Thomas 'Tommey' Trewren (CoD)

• Dylan 'Madcat' Daly (CoD)

• Raymond 'kaSing' Tsang (LoL)

• Spencer 'Gorilla' Ealing (FIFA)

• Owen 'smooya' Butterfield (CS:GO)

• Ryan 'Doomsee' Graham (Rocket League)

• DC 'Infexious' Coleman (Street Fighter)

• James 'Bakery' Baker

Live Event

• ECS Season 3 Finals 2017

• ELeague Major

• EVO 2017

• Epicenter Dota

• Call of Duty World Championships 2017

• cs_summit

• League of Legends World Championships

• ESL One Cologne

Broadcaster of the Year

• Toby 'TobiWan' Dawson

• D'Ron 'D1' Maingrette

• Alex 'Machine' Richardson

• Trevor 'Quickshot' Henry

• Jaycie 'Gillyweed' Gluck

• Clint 'Maven' Evans

• Owen 'ODPixel' Davies

• Eefje 'Sjokz' Depoortere

• Matthew 'Sadokist' Trivett

Personality

• Eefje 'Sjokz' Depoortere

• Damon 'Karma' Barlow

• Michael 'Shroud' Grzesiek

• Ryan Hart

• Jake 'SirActionSlacks' Kanner

• Søren 'Bjergsen' Bjerg

Unsung Hero

• Jack 'KBBQ' Chen

• Ian Smith

• Adam 'b0aty' Lyne

• Graham Pitt

• Joe Cardali

• Jasmine Kanuga

• Moses_FPS

• Andrey Grygoriev

• Megan Cutrofello

• Jacob Harrison