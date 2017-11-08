Call of Duty: WWII doubles Infinite Warfare sales worldwide Over $500m in opening weekend is just shy of Black Ops III's $550m

Companies in this article Activision Blizzard

Call of Duty: WWII has made more than $500m in three days.

It's not the fastest selling Call of Duty game of all time, but it's double the sales of last year's Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and not too far from the performance of Call of Duty: Black Ops III, which generated $550m over the same time period - and is the fastest selling CoD during this console generation.

It's certainly a positive result for Activision, with sales in some markets outpacing even the company's most optimistic expectations.

Activision states that Call of Duty: WWII is the best-selling digital full game download on PS4 on its first day.

"We challenged our players to get their squads back together and they answered the call with the highest number of players we've ever seen on current gen consoles and PC," said Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg.

"Call of Duty: WWII returns the franchise to its roots and the results are incredible, selling twice as many units in its opening weekend as last year and setting the day one record for full-game downloads on PlayStation 4. Our $500 million opening weekend was not only bigger than Thor: Ragnarok's, it was bigger than the opening weekends of both Thor and Wonder Woman combined. And we're committed to supporting the community with continuous improvements and new content."