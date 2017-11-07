Xbox One X pre-orders from Amazon UK delayed Stock issues to responsible for delay, says distributor

The Xbox One X launch hasn't been completely smooth, with many Amazon UK customers still waiting to receive their consoles.

The distributor blamed "stock issues" for the delay which left many customers without their pre-ordered console.

Consumers ran into similar problems with the limited edition £450 Project Scorpio console. Pre-orders opened in August and the console sold out within five days.

Our colleagues over at Eurogamer spoke with a number of customers, some of whom took the day off work to receive their new console.

"I have checked and can confirm that due to some stock issues, the item was unable to source from the dispatching centre," an Amazon representative told one person.

GamesIndustry.biz has approached Amazon UK for comment and is awaiting a response.