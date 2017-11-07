PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds hits 20 million sold
Bluehole survival shooter hits newest milestone less than a month after reaching 15 million
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds continues to be the breakout success story of 2017. The game's creative director Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene today announced on Twitter that the survival shooter surpassed 20 million copies sold last weekend.
The game originally launched in March, and sold its first million copies in a matter of weeks. The pace of sales has actually been increasing since then. It was less than a month ago that PUBG reached 15 million sales, and it had hit 10 million a little more than a month before that. The game's sales could be further boosted next month by PUBG's December 12 debut in the Xbox Game Preview program. It will be the first console adaptation of PUBG available.
Despite the healthy sales, Greene's tweet reflected that the player base is not uniformly thrilled with the game at the moment.
"I know a lot of you are frustrated by issues w/ the game but the team is working hard to deliver a truly great Battle Royale expierence for everyone," Greene said. "Bear with us, change is coming!"
