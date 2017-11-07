Sections

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds hits 20 million sold

Bluehole survival shooter hits newest milestone less than a month after reaching 15 million

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds continues to be the breakout success story of 2017. The game's creative director Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene today announced on Twitter that the survival shooter surpassed 20 million copies sold last weekend.

The game originally launched in March, and sold its first million copies in a matter of weeks. The pace of sales has actually been increasing since then. It was less than a month ago that PUBG reached 15 million sales, and it had hit 10 million a little more than a month before that. The game's sales could be further boosted next month by PUBG's December 12 debut in the Xbox Game Preview program. It will be the first console adaptation of PUBG available.

Despite the healthy sales, Greene's tweet reflected that the player base is not uniformly thrilled with the game at the moment.

"I know a lot of you are frustrated by issues w/ the game but the team is working hard to deliver a truly great Battle Royale expierence for everyone," Greene said. "Bear with us, change is coming!"

Related stories

PUBG ban in China unlikely, says industry analyst

China is already the number one region for the game, with a 40% share of active players

By Haydn Taylor

5 days ago

PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds could face ban in China

Game deviates from values of socialism, according to China's content watchdog

By Haydn Taylor

8 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.