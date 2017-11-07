Bandai Namco ramping up support for the Nintendo Switch "We didn't think the Switch [would] be accepted this fast", says president Mitsuaki Taguchi

Haydn Taylor Staff Writer Tuesday 7th November 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Bandai Namco

Bandai Namco has announced that it will increase support for the Nintendo Switch by agreeing to develop more games for the platform.

The Japanese publisher has already released three games on Nintendo's fledgling console, all of which are doing well according to president Mitsuaki Taguchi.

Speaking at a financial result briefing (translated by the Wall Street Journal) Taguchi lamented not supporting the console sooner.

"It's a shame, but we didn't think the Switch [would] be accepted this fast," he said.

He added that other Bandai properties could be made available on the Switch.

The news comes days after EA announced that it was not committing to the Switch until it had been on shelves for a year. EA CFO Blake Jorgensen said he wanted "to fully understand what the demand is" before investing further into the system.

Bandai appears to be making a smart move on this front. The Switch is Nintendo's fastest selling console, and has exceeded even internal expectations. Production has been ramped up following initial shortages, and Nintendo last month boosted its first year sales forecast 40%, up to 14 million units.