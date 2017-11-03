Curve Digital's Bomber Crew hits $1m in revenue
UK publisher scores major hit on Steam
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
Former Sony London Studio producer will also head up Zöe Mode and Headstrong Games
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?