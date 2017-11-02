Odyssey is fastest-selling Super Mario game in US and Europe Switch sales now at 2.6m in the US, with Odyssey selling 1.1m

Super Mario Odyssey has broken records for the series in both the US and Europe.

The game has shifted 1.1m units in the US to overtake New Super Mario Bros Wii as the fastest-selling Super Mario game in the territory.

Meanwhile, over in Europe the game claims the same record, although the previous fastest-selling Super Mario game in Europe was Super Mario Galaxy 2 (also on Wii).

Nintendo Switch has now sold 2.6m units in the US, with supply increasing as Christmas approaches.

No details of the European sales figures were given, although we know the game has already passed 2m sales worldwide within three days, and that Famitsu reports the game sold 511,625 units in Japan.

Famitsu data does not include direct digital downloads.

The game caps off a strong comeback year for Nintendo, which has seen the firm sell over 7.6m units of Nintendo Switch, 2m SNES Mini consoles within a month, and 2.86m 3DS machines in the last six months.

The company has also developed some of the year's most praised titles, namely The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Mario Odyssey.

The challenge for Nintendo now is to maintain the momentum into 2018. The firm has not revealed its full line-up for the next 12 months, outside of Fire Emblem, Yoshi and a Pokemon RPG (which is listed as '2018 or later').

"The public continues to respond positively to Mario's latest adventure," said Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime.

"We're also seeing sales momentum for Nintendo Switch thanks to an ever-growing catalog of games from large publishers and indie developers."