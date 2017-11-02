EA not committing to more Switch games Publisher wants to wait until system has been on sale a year to decide on development support beyond FIFA 18

Brendan Sinclair Senior Editor Thursday 2nd November 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts isn't sold on the Switch. EA CFO Blake Jorgensen told the Wall Street Journal this week that the company is waiting until the system has been on shelves a full year before it makes a decision about developing more games for it beyond the recently released FIFA 18.

The Switch launched in March, while FIFA 18 arrived in September. Jorgensen told the site that EA wants "to fully understand what the demand is" on Nintendo's console before investing further in the system. EA may not be developing any other Switch games, but it has committed to publishing a Switch version of the adventure game Fe next year as part of its EA Originals program.

EA is not the only big publisher hesitant to embrace the Switch. Activision Blizzard was present at the system's launch with a port of Skylanders Imaginators, but has not announced any further support for the system.