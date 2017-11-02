Arc System Works establishes North American branch
Developer looks to expand operations with new California office
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
BlazBlue studio also gets Kunio-kun rights as part of IP deal with Technos Japan Corp.
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?