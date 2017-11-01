Fortnite's Battle Royale exceeds 800,000 concurrent players

Haydn Taylor Staff Writer Wednesday 1st November 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Epic Games

Fortnite servers have been buckling under the weight of its own success, with the game exceeding 800,000 concurrent players over the weekend.

In a tweet, developer Epic Games confirmed that the player count had breached this milestone and that the game was affected by server issues as a result.

Weâ€™re sorry for the trouble this weekend. The Battle Bus had 811K concurrent players on Sunday. We're working hard to keep it in the air. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 30, 2017

The rise of Fortnite's Battle Royale has been steady since its launch at the tail end of September, quickly reaching ten million total downloads.

The free-to-play Battle Royale mode has positioned itself in direct competition to the $30 PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds which continues its meteoric rise. According to Steam Spy data, the game has 18.5 million downloads and routinely hits a concurrent player count of two million.