Fortnite's Battle Royale exceeds 800,000 concurrent players

The free-to-play game continues to enjoy a steady rise in popularity

Fortnite servers have been buckling under the weight of its own success, with the game exceeding 800,000 concurrent players over the weekend.

In a tweet, developer Epic Games confirmed that the player count had breached this milestone and that the game was affected by server issues as a result.

The rise of Fortnite's Battle Royale has been steady since its launch at the tail end of September, quickly reaching ten million total downloads.

The free-to-play Battle Royale mode has positioned itself in direct competition to the $30 PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds which continues its meteoric rise. According to Steam Spy data, the game has 18.5 million downloads and routinely hits a concurrent player count of two million.

