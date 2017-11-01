Fortnite's Battle Royale exceeds 800,000 concurrent players
The free-to-play game continues to enjoy a steady rise in popularity
Fortnite servers have been buckling under the weight of its own success, with the game exceeding 800,000 concurrent players over the weekend.
In a tweet, developer Epic Games confirmed that the player count had breached this milestone and that the game was affected by server issues as a result.
Weâ€™re sorry for the trouble this weekend. The Battle Bus had 811K concurrent players on Sunday. We're working hard to keep it in the air.— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 30, 2017
The rise of Fortnite's Battle Royale has been steady since its launch at the tail end of September, quickly reaching ten million total downloads.
The free-to-play Battle Royale mode has positioned itself in direct competition to the $30 PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds which continues its meteoric rise. According to Steam Spy data, the game has 18.5 million downloads and routinely hits a concurrent player count of two million.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?