Microsoft UK warns of possible Xbox One X launch shortages Firm teams up with Dixons and GAME as part of new marketing campaign

Xbox UK has warned consumers over week one shortages of its new X console as it kicks off its marketing campaign.

"The Scorpio edition sold out in record time," UK boss Harvey Eagle tells GamesIndustry.biz.

"It was the fastest pre-order of an Xbox that we've ever had. I can't guarantee that stock will be available in launch week for people to just walk into a store and pick up. Demand is really high. I'd just encourage people if they want one at launch, to get moving. What I can say is that we will have new stock deliveries into retail each week as we get through to Christmas."

The TV campaign for Xbox One X began this week, and the firm will also be teaming up with Dixons and GAME in an effort to showcase 4K content to those without 4K TVs.

"You have to be able to explain why games are going to look and play better on Xbox One X, but people still want to see those games, you are right," Eagle continues.

Eagle cites IHS figures that state 3.7m UK households will own a 4K TV by the end of the year, with that number expected to hit 12m by 2021 - roughly half of all UK households.

He says the firm will be running a "full console launch campaign", with games like Assassin's Creed Origins and Forza Motorsport 7 expected to be the main focus.

In addition to Xbox One X, Eagle says there will be some attractive bundles and deals around Xbox One S this Q4, which he says will target a more family gamer audience. And there's also a lot of expectation around the console version of PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds.

"It's the biggest game in the world right now, so that's a good start," he says. "It will have great appeal for people who enjoy shooters on consoles. People who play Overwatch today and Call of Duty... I think they will love PUBG. Some will have already played it on PC and know how great it is, but there are many who haven't. We are really excited about it and we will treat it as an important launch for us."

UK retailers are hopeful that X can deliver some strong growth for the market, with physical game sales slowing in the face of a significant increase in downloads.

"If I think about the home console market, there is actually growth there this year, which I think is great," Eagle explains. "A lot of that is driven by the success of Switch. Nintendo is doing a really great job. Obviously, with Xbox One X launching, we think that is a real opportunity for retailers to have success with Xbox.

"From a gaming point-of-view, there is a fantastic run of games coming. I mentioned Assassin's Creed Origins, then a couple of weeks after you have Call of Duty: WWII and then shortly after that you have Star Wars: Battlefront II. We talked about PUBG coming to Xbox this exclusive. Beyond Christmas, I am very exciting about our slate. We have Sea of Thieves from Rare, we have State of Decay 2 and we have Crackdown 3. I think the forward looking view of games is very healthy.

"What we are seeing is digital sales of games are growing strongly, you're right."