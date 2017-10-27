Sections

Microsoft tests game gifting on Xbox Live

Members of Insiders program can use the feature today, will be rolled out to others soon

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

twitter.com

Related stories

Xbox software and services Q1 revenue offsets hardware decline

CEO Satya Nadella positions revenue balance as "leading indicator" of Microsoft's ambitions in the gaming sector

By Matthew Handrahan

12 hours ago

Microsoft discontinues Kinect

Depth-sensing Xbox camera shelved after seven years and 35 million units sold

By Brendan Sinclair

2 days ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.