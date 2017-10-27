Doubt cast on future of Amazon Game Studios' first major development Breakaway on "indefinite hiatus" according to report

Haydn Taylor Staff Writer Friday 27th October 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Amazon Game Studios

Amazon Game Studios has run into complications with its forthcoming title Breakaway, calling into question the future of its flagship project.

The team-based sports brawler was first announced in September 2016 and was set to be the studio's first major release.

However, in a blog post the developer said the team will be taking time away to evolve the game, which has been in public alpha since June.

"Over the course of the alpha we received a lot of feedback from you that we're taking to heart," said the developer. "In order to get it right, we're letting our team take the time to iterate and evolve Breakaway's core gameplay to deliver what you've asked for. We aren't sure how long this will take, but we think it's the right thing to do for the game, and you, the community."

While no layoffs are planned, a source reportedly told Kotaku that development was on "indefinite hiatus".

Investment into Amazon Game Studios has been substantial since its launch in 2014, with many industry veterans signing up to guide the fledgling studio.

In February former Sony Online Entertainment and Daybreak CEO John Smedley joined the company to lead the San Diego studio. He was followed by Westwood Studio co-founder and RTS pioneer Louis Castle who took over as studio head of the Seattle arm. In May, Ghost Games' Craig Sullivan also joined the Seattle studio as creative director.

However, the company has also seen two high profile departures. Portal and Left 4 Dead designer Kim Swift had been working at the studio before moving on to EA Motive in January. Additionally, Far Cry 2 director Clint Hocking moved on after a year and a half with the company, returning to Ubisoft in 2015.

GamesIndustry.biz is awaiting comment from Amazon Game Studios.