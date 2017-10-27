Digital Extremes suspends production on The Amazing Eternals “This was a hard decision to make, and we can't thank you enough for your incredible support throughout development,” says developer

Haydn Taylor Staff Writer Friday 27th October 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Digital Extremes

Digital Extremes has announced that it is "hitting the pause button" on its forthcoming hero shooter, The Amazing Eternals.

In a post on the game's forums, the developer cited a number of reasons for suspending the production, including the current gaming landscape and the game's closed beta performance.

"Unfortunately, the game wasn't attracting players fast enough to support a viable matchmaking player base with the current game design direction, which is the lifeblood of this type of game," said Digital Extremes. "So, with heavy hearts, we're taking a step back to reevaluate the design and may revisit our intrepid heroes in the future."

Players who invested money into the Founders Program will be reimbursed and servers will remain live until 11:59pm on November 2nd.

This news does not come with job losses however, as the entire development team will be transferred over the the studio's main project Warframe.

"This decision didn't come lightly. We worked hard to make a game that we are proud to say was shaping up to have great potential," said Digital Extremes. "This was a hard decision to make, and we can't thank you enough for your incredible support throughout development. The Amazing Eternals will live on through all of you who were there to make it happen."

The hero shooter scene is a crowded and mercilessness one at the moment. It was only last month that Gearbox announced it was abandoning Battleborn, Lawbreakers continues to struggle, and Paladins enjoys fewer regular players than the ten year old Team Fortress 2.