Sections

Steam launches digital gift cards

Leading PC marketplace's users are now able to contribute funds directly to friends and family's Steam Wallets

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

store.steampowered.com

Related stories

Milestone races towards its biggest ever year

Italian racing specialist expects to double revenue to €50m in 2018, but SVP Luisa Bixio says "there is a limit" to its growth in the genre

By Matthew Handrahan

26 minutes ago

Bundle Stars rebranding as Fantatical

Digital retailer's new identify goes live November 1st, team expanded ahead of launch

By James Batchelor

An hour ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.