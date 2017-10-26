Call of Duty World League returns with $4.2 million prize pool Largest Call of Duty prize pool to date as Activision expands esports offering

Companies in this article Activision Publishing

The Call of Duty World League (CWL) is due to return, this year with the notable addition of a National Circuit and bigger prize pool.

Boasting a the largest Call of Duty prize pool to date at $4.2 million, up from $4 million last year, Activision has detailed its plans for the forthcoming season.

The CWL Pro League will return to the MLG Arena in Columbus beginning January 2018, featuring two divisions of eight teams and regularly broadcast matches on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The Call of Duty World Championships, scheduled for 2018, will feature 32 teams from around the globe competing for a $1.5 million prize pool.

The National Circuit will offer competition for teams that did not qualify for the CWL. The circuit will be composed of eight online leagues in Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, UK and US, and competition begins when Call of Duty: WWII launches on November 3rd. The top teams will also be given a chance to compete in the World Championships.

A total of six Global Open events will also be hosted throughout the year, each with a prize pool of $200,000. The first is scheduled to take place in Dallas on December 8th with tickets ranging from $59.99 to VIP passes for $399.99.

Although Call of Duty is returning to the esports scene with a bigger prize pool and more events, it's set to be a much more cramped and competitive space than previous years thanks to the forthcoming Overwatch League and H1Z1 Pro League.