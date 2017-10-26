Bungie reverses Destiny 2 bans handed out in error

Haydn Taylor Staff Writer Thursday 26th October 2017 Share this article Share

Bungie today announced that it has lifted a number of bans which were handed out in error to Destiny 2 players.

Yesterday PC users took to the game's forums claiming they had been banned without reason or explanation, speculating that it was for using stream overlays and broadcast software.

This prompted Bungie to respond by clarifying its policy and approach to banning players.

"Bans were applied to players who were using tools that pose a threat to the shared ecosystem of the game," said the developer. "We did not (and will not) issue any bans for the use of overlays or performance tools, including Discord, Xsplit, OBS, RTSS, etc."

This only led to more confusion as players could find no reason for being disciplined. The developer has since released a short statement, acknowledging its error.

"Bans were applied to players who were using tools that pose a threat to the shared ecosystem of the game," said Bungie. "As part of our ban review process, we have identified a group of players who were banned in error. Those players have been unbanned. The bans were not related to the third-party applications listed above. We will continue to review the process we use to ensure a fun and fair game."