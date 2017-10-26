Bundle Stars rebranding as Fantatical

James Batchelor UK Editor Thursday 26th October 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Focus Multimedia

UK online store Bundle Stars will be getting a facelift next week as it rebrands the entire company.

As of November 1st, the firm will be known as Fanatical and will mark the occasion with the launch of a redesigned website. The new site will feature faster page load times and a brand new search and navigation system based on customer feedback.

Bundle Stars was launched by UK publisher Focus Multimedia back in 2012 with the goal of bundling key products together and offering them at more appealing prices. However, the business has since transformed into a fully-fledged retailer, selling games from over 750 publishers.

To date, it has sold more than 45 million game keys to over one million customers around the world. Fanatical promises a "hassle-free" transition for these customers, with existing login details and previous purchases all maintained on their accounts.

Focus Multimedia reveals it has expanded the Fanatical team in order to "enable the introduction of exciting new features and products."

The new Fanatical website goes live at 10am GMT on November 1st, at which point the existing Bundle Stars website will be retired.