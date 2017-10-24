Human Head's Tim Gerritsen leads new Fantasy Flight Games studio Board game firm calls on exec from former Prey 2 studio to bring its properties into the digital realm

Tuesday 24th October 2017

Popular tabletop gaming company Fantasy Flight Games has opened a brand new development studio and brought in long-serving industry talent to lead the team.

Fantasy Flight Interactive will adapt the firm's board games for Steam and other platforms, as well as creating new digital titles based on the various IP its parent owns.

The new studio will be headed up by Tim Gerritsen, who previously worked as CEO of Human Head Studios - the developer originally working on the ill-fated Prey 2. Prior to this, he also worked at Irrational Games, Mechwarrior dev FASA Interactive and Sega, among others.

"We're incredibly excited to be bringing Fantasy Flight Games' best game properties to life as amazing video game experiences," said Gerritsen. "Fantasy Flight Interactive is made up of developers who love both tabletop games and video games and we are striving to create games that capture the best aspects of both media to entertain our fans."

All of Fantasy Flight's video games will be published by Asmodee Digital, a division of French board games giant Asmodee Editions, of which Fantasy Flight is a subsidiary.

It already has multiple projects in development for Steam with plans to release on other platforms, although no further details are currently available. The studio will be based in Madison, Wisconsin.

Fantasy Flight already has strong ties with the games industry having developed board games based on notable franchises such as World of Warcraft, StarCraft and Doom.