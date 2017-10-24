Sections

First batch of backwards compatible Xbox games hit Xbox One

KOTOR, Ninja Gaiden Black, Psychonauts among 13 games now playable on current gen hardware

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

news.xbox.com

