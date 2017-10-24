First batch of backwards compatible Xbox games hit Xbox One
KOTOR, Ninja Gaiden Black, Psychonauts among 13 games now playable on current gen hardware
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
TruePlay aims to help studios monitor their games for common attacks, locks opt-out players from selected modes
After years of largely fruitless effort, Joe Belfiore confirms what many had long assumed
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?