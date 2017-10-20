Sections

Slot machine denies Horizon: Zero Dawn DLC trademark

US patent office suspends The Frozen Wilds DLC trademark for similarities to mobile game Frozen Wild

The forthcoming DLC for Horizon: Zero Dawn has run into some issues after the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) suspended the trademark application.

As reported by VG247 The Frozen Wilds, unfortunately for Sony, has been deemed too similar to a game titled Frozen Wild, from studio Huuuge.

While the latter is a slot machine mobile game and the former is DLC for Sony's keystone exclusive of 2017, the title clash was more than enough to prompt a conflict.

"If the mark in the referenced application(s) registers, applicant's mark may be refused registration under Section 2(d) because of a likelihood of confusion with that registered mark(s)," the USPTO said in the suspension notice.

This leaves Sony in an awkward position having already committed to the branding and with the release date just over two weeks away.

GamesIndustry.biz has approached Sony for comment.

Related stories

Is there life in the Vita?

Sony seems unenthused about future handhelds - but Vita's success in Asia suggests that a strong regional market still exists for such devices

By Rob Fahey

21 days ago

Sony now bundles camera with PSVR for $399

Plus, the PSVR Worlds bundle with Move controllers has been lowered to $449

By James Brightman

A month ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.