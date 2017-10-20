Slot machine denies Horizon: Zero Dawn DLC trademark US patent office suspends The Frozen Wilds DLC trademark for similarities to mobile game Frozen Wild

Haydn Taylor Friday 20th October 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Sony Interactive Entertainment

The forthcoming DLC for Horizon: Zero Dawn has run into some issues after the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) suspended the trademark application.

As reported by VG247 The Frozen Wilds, unfortunately for Sony, has been deemed too similar to a game titled Frozen Wild, from studio Huuuge.

While the latter is a slot machine mobile game and the former is DLC for Sony's keystone exclusive of 2017, the title clash was more than enough to prompt a conflict.

"If the mark in the referenced application(s) registers, applicant's mark may be refused registration under Section 2(d) because of a likelihood of confusion with that registered mark(s)," the USPTO said in the suspension notice.

This leaves Sony in an awkward position having already committed to the branding and with the release date just over two weeks away.

GamesIndustry.biz has approached Sony for comment.