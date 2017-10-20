MAG Interactive acquires QuizDuel developer FEO Media Takeover is the Ruzzle developer's third acquisition since 2014

James Batchelor UK Editor Friday 20th October 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article MAG Interactive

Swedish mobile developer FEO Media has been brought into the fold at MAG Interacitve, following an acquisition for an undisclosed sum.

MAG Interactive is best known as the Swedish firm behind word game Ruzzle and its various spin-offs. The acquisition not only expands its portfolio of trivia games, it also expands its userbase.

According to CEO Daniel Hasselberg, combining FEO's monthly active users with MAG's bring the total up to 10m. Meanwhile, cumulative downloads exceed 200m.

Hasselberg also notes that QuizDuel's success in Germany and Russia opens his company to opportunities in those market, while MAG's position in other markets such as the USA will help FEO's games reach new audiences.

FEO Media is the third acquisition MAG Interactive has made since 2014. First it purchased WordBrain, then UK developer Delinquent Interactive in 2015.

Hasselberg added: "This is a truly exciting step for MAG. With FEO Media under our wing, we are expanding our footprint and becoming a leader also within the trivia games category."