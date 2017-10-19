Sumo Digital expands studios and management with five key hires Larger premises being developed to house new facilities as veterans join UK developer

James Batchelor UK Editor Thursday 19th October 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Sumo Digital Ltd

Sumo Digital has recruited several significant hires and announced it will be expanding its Nottingham and Sheffield studios.

There are four new faces on the UK developer's management team, while co-founder Paul Porter is taking on the title of managing director to "fit the role that he has been performing for some time."

David Wilton joins the main board as the group's CFO and will report directly to Sumo CEO Carl Cavers.

Gary Dunn joins as portfolio director, drawing on his years of experience at leading publishers such as Sega and Codemasters, while fellow Sega alumnus Jim Woods takes on the role of senior development director.

Working with Woods will be new development director Scott Kirkland, who previously spent most of his career at MotorStorm developer Evolution Studios. Finally, Martin Connor has been promoted to studio design director, having joined Sumo from Playground Games last November.

Sumo Digital currently has three studios around the world: Sheffield and Nottingham in the UK, plus Pune in India. The firm has also announced that the UK studios will be "expanding [their] premises to house additional state of the art development facilities."

Earlier this week it was reported the developer, which is currently working on Microsoft's Crackdown 3, is preparing for an IPO expected to be worth around £150m.

If you have jobs news to share or a new hire you want to shout about, please contact us on newhires@gamesindustry.biz