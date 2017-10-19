Resident Evil VII ships four million units but remains a long way from sales target The game has proven a hit on VR, with just under 300,000 users on the platform

Haydn Taylor Thursday 19th October 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Capcom

Resident Evil 7 has shipped four million units but has yet to meet its initial sales target nearly a year after release.

When the game launched earlier this year, Capcom hoped it would sell those four million copies between January and March, but seven months on and official data has the game at just over 2.5 million users.

It should be noted that figure comes from the users who have enabled in-game data sharing, so is likely to be a little higher in reality, but still below target.

The first-person horror game was a return to form for the series following the very damp critical reception to Resident Evil 6, but sales never quite matched Capcom's lofty expectations. It performed well in the first week, topping to the UK boxed sales charts, but still lagged behind its predecessors.

After falling short of its initial sales target, Capcom upped the ante, saying it wanted to see ten million lifetime sales.

In an effort to up those figures, the Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition is slated for release on December 12th, and will include all pieces of DLC.

While ten million sales looks a long way off at the moment, Resident 7 has proven to be the poster child of VR in recent months, providing a much needed boon for the platform and the game itself.

According to data from Capcom, the game has just shy of 300,000 VR users, up from the 87,000 who had tried the game in VR in the few short weeks after its release.

The game is only available on PlayStation VR at the moment, which has around one million users, meaning roughly a third of them have played Resident Evil 7 in VR.