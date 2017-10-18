Jessica Curry to return as host of Classic FM video game music show High Score makes its return for a second series

Haydn Taylor Wednesday 18th October 2017

The best of video game music will once again be gracing the airwaves with the return of High Score to Classic FM.

BAFTA-award-winning composer and The Chinese Room co-founder Jessica Curry is set host the six hour-long episodes for the programme's second series.

The first and final episodes, airing on November 4th and December 9th, will feature requests submitted by listeners, with the final four episodes focusing on a particular theme.

Airing every Sunday at 9pm, the scheduled themes are "depictions of love", "quests", and "spoken and sung voices in games". Curry will then select the best video game music from 2017 for the penultimate episode.

According to Classic FM, High Score was the most popular programme to appear on its Listen on Demand service after first airing earlier this year, though none of the episodes are currently available.

The first episode of High Score will be air on available on digital, FM, and online from November 9th at 9pm.