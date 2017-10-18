Curse veteran to lead expansion of loots America

Press Release Wednesday 18th October 2017 Share this article Share

loots, the disruptive live streaming advertising company famous for introducing sponsored donations to live streaming, expands into the US with the hiring of Shane Wilson as their VP Sales, loots America. loots America will open in Los Angeles and immediately start building up their US team. Coming from Curse (a Twitch company), Shane Wilson is an industry veteran with more than 15 years of experience in media planning and sales.

Since the launch of loots in summer 2016, the platform has seen significant growth, in both Europe and North America. As of now, more than 40,000 streamers (more than half from the US) are using loots as a source of income, often their primary source. loots has run video ad campaigns for all major gaming industry clients such as Bethesda, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Nvidia, Razer and many others.

"Our streamers deserve the best - that's why we brought in Shane. He lives and breathes live streaming and has tons of experience in media and sales", says Marc Fuehnen, CEO and founder of loots. "With him, we'll greatly grow our business and, most importantly, significantly increase the income of our American streaming community."

"I'm excited to lead the expansion of loots America! Sponsored donations are the future of how you market-to and engage-with live stream audiences" says Shane Wilson, VP Sales, loots America. "loots is the holy grail for marketers - simplifying reach across all major live streaming platforms, circumventing ad blockers and reaching live stream audiences in a way that is appreciated by content creators and their audience alike."

