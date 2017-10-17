Loot box petition prompts response from UK government Department for Culture recognises risk and will keep matter under review

An online petition calling for loot boxes to be regulated gambling law has received a response from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The online petition petition, which collected over 12,000 signatures, prompted the government to add its response to that of UKIE, PEGI, and the ESRB, each of which concluded that loot boxes do not constitute gambling.

Unsurprisingly, the UK government came to the same conclusion, but noted that it recognises the risks that come from the "increasing convergence between gambling and computer games", and will keep the matter under review.

Tracey Crouch MP issued a formal response on behalf of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

"Where items obtained in a computer game can be traded or exchanged outside the game platform they acquire a monetary value, and where facilities for gambling with such items are offered to consumers located in Britain a Gambling Commission licence is required. If no licence is held, the Commission uses a wide range of regulatory powers to take action," she said.

"Protecting children and vulnerable people from being harmed or exploited by gambling is one of the core objectives of the regulation of gambling in Great Britain and a priority for the government.

"The Gambling Commission has a range of regulatory powers to take action where illegal gambling is taking place. Earlier this year the Gambling Commission successfully prosecuted the operators of a website providing illegal gambling facilities for in-game items which was accessible to children - the first regulator in the world to bring such an action."

The Gambling Commission released a report earlier this year addressing the issue of in-game gambling, digital currencies, and loot boxes.