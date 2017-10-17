Indiegogo launches marketplace
Creators can now sell finished products directly through the crowdfunding platform
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
Tabletop veteran Nate Murray will oversee crowdfunding for both board and video games
Like Fig, platform will now allow devs to offer backers a stake in their company and earn a share of the proceeds
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?