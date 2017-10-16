Warner dominates UK charts with Shadow of War and Lego - but FIFA still No.1 Middle-Earth sequel settles for second place, while Bethesda's The Evil Within debuts at No.3

Despite a handful of promising new releases, FIFA remains the best-selling game in the UK for a third consecutive week.

The EA title suffered a 55% drop in sales compared to last week, but still managed to sell 40% more copies than the newly-launched Middle-Earth: Shadow of War, which takes No.2. The original Shadow of Mordor also debuted at No.2 behind FIFA 15.

However, the Shadow of War sequel means Warner Bros currently has more titles in the UK Top Ten than any other publisher, thanks to the continued success of Lego Worlds at No.9 and last week's The Lego Ninjago Movie Videogame at No.10. Lego Worlds is the only game in the Top Ten to see sales rise week-on-week, enjoying a 5% boost.

Bethesda also has a new entry in the charts this week, with The Evil Within 2 debuting at No.3. The horror game and Warner's Lord of the Rings spin-off push last week's No.2, Forza Motorsport 7, down to No.4. The racing game suffered a 63% week-on-week drop in sales, the worst of any Top Ten game this week.

Destiny 2 is knocked out of the Top Five for the first time since launching at the start of September, while the rest of the Top Ten features no major surprises.

The only other new release to make it into the Top 40 this week was Friday The 13th: The Game, which appears at No.15.

You can find the full UK Top Ten, provided by UKIE and GfK Chart-Track, below. As always, this only accounts for physical sales via retail.