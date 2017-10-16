Wargaming opens new Moscow mobile studio New branch will focus on developing midcore titles, headed up by Andrey Zimenko

James Batchelor UK Editor Monday 16th October 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Wargaming.Net

World of Tanks publisher Wargaming has opened a brand new branch in Russia.

The development studio is based in the capital city of Moscow and will concentrate on developing mobile titles, much like many of the other studios in the area.

The new studio's head is Andrew Zimenko, who previously oversaw mobile publishing as part of Wargaming Alliance, the firm's free-to-play publishing label. Zimenko also has experience of mobile development, having led a studio at Mail.ru.

Wargaming is currently hiring for developers to join the Moscow team, and once the recruitment drive is complete it will begin developing midcore titles for smart devices. It has yet to announce whether this will include further World Of titles, or new IP.

"Moscow is one of the most significant centers for mobile gamedev in the world so we had to establish a presence here," says Andrey Zimenko.

"Our main objective for now is building a strong team capable of achieving the most ambitious goals. We welcome mobile game development professionals to join our ranks and share their most daring ideas with us."

The new studio opening follows the creation of a dedicated mobile publishing division back in June. As part of a partnership with Epic Games, the firm is offering to cover Unreal Engine licensing fees.

If you have jobs news to share or a new hire you want to shout about, please contact us on newhires@gamesindustry.biz