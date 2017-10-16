Sumo Digital going public - Report Snake Pass and Crackdown 3 developer preparing for an IPO expected to be worth around £150 million

Sumo Digital will soon join the list of publicly traded game companies, according to a report by The Times.

The developer stopped shy of confirming the report for GamesIndustry.biz, but offered a statement from CEO and co-founder Carl Cavers, who said, "Sumo is a strong and fast growing company with a significant market growth opportunity and we frequently review opportunities that will best enable us to achieve our ambitions and potential."

The Times reports that the studio has brought Zeus Capital on board to advise on listing its shares on the London Stock Exchange. It is expected that the publicly released shares will be valued at £150 million.

Founded in 2003, Sumo Digital currently has UK offices in Sheffield and Nottingham, as well as one in Pune, India, and employs about 400 people across the company. It may be best known as the studio behind titles like Snake Pass and the Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing franchise, but it also regularly collaborates with other AAA studios on games like Forza Motorsport 7, Hitman, and the upcoming Crackdown 3.