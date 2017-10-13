Dragon Age creative director Mike Laidlaw leaves Bioware The world of Dragon Age is "in good hands" as Laidlaw brings 14 years at Bioware to an end

Mike Laidlaw is leaving Bioware after 14 years at the studio, in which time he was a key contributor to the studio's biggest franchises.

In a statement published on Twitter, Laidlaw listed Jade Empire and the Mass Effect and Dragon Age as his credits, tracing a path back to a time when Bioware was an independent studio run by two doctors: Greg Zeschuk and Ray Muzyka.

"In my time at Bioware I have been lucky enough to work with some of the most talented and hardworking people in the industry," Laidlaw said. "It has been an honor to be part of the Dragon Age team, and I have every confidence that the world we've created together is in good hands, and I'm excited for the road ahead."

While Laidlaw certainly worked on other games, his legacy at Bioware is inextricably tied to the Dragon Age series. He was lead designer on Dragon Age: Origins, and leaves the company as senior creative director for the entire franchise. No firm announcement of a new Dragon Age game has been made by EA, though many will take Laidlaw's comments about the world of Thedas being "in good hands" as a positive sign.

One thing is certain: after the issues encountered by Mass Effect: Andromeda, EA will exercise a great deal of caution with any new game in Bioware's other big franchise. In any case, Bioware is currently working on the impressive Anthem, which was announced at E3 this year.

For Laidlaw, the immediate future offers the opportunity to relax' playing "the amazing games and worlds that my peers have created," and sharing those experiences with the communities on Twitch and Twitter.

