Cuphead sells 1 million
StudioMDHR says vintage cartoon-inspired run-and-gun game hit milestone in just two weeks on sale
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
The adventure game studio on its role as the HBO of interactive entertainment
Meanwhile British Esports Association recruits an MP, plus key hires are HitPoint Studios and Big Huge Games
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?