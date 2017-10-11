Virtual social spaces app receives additional $11 million funding

Haydn Taylor Wednesday 11th October 2017 Share this article Share

Virtual reality app developer Bigscreen has announced a successful Series A funding round, securing an additional $11 million.

The round was led by venture capital firm True Venture and, along with the $3 million raised earlier this year through seed funding, Bigscreen has accrued $14 million in total.

Bigscreen is a social VR desktop app that generates virtual versions of real-world environments such as movie theaters, living rooms, and workplaces for users to inhabit and socialise in.

"College students are virtually hanging out and playing video games with old high school friends living on the other side of the country," said founder and CEO Darshan Shankar.

"Gamers love using Bigscreen to play their favorite (non-VR) PC videogames on massive screens. Bigscreen also enables VR LAN parties for gamers to hangout with friends and play videogames together."

Bigscreen currently supports the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and any SteamVR headset. The company has also partnered with Microsoft to bring Bigscreen to the Windows Mixed Reality platform and has plans to develop a number of native applications.