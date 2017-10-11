PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds passes 15m sales Early Access smash hit has sold 5m copies in a month as it prepares for full launch in 2018

James Batchelor UK Editor Wednesday 11th October 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Bluehole

Bluehole's hugely popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds has sold more than 15m copies worldwide, despite still being in Early Access.

The new figure was confirmed by stat tracker SteamSpy, according to DualShockers. This milestone means that PUBG has sold five million copies - a third of its total sales - in just over a month.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the game's concurrent users on Steam had reached nearly 2m - a new record for the leading PC marketplace, surpassing the peak 1.2m achieved by Valve's own Dota 2.

PUBG's ongoing success also shows Bluehole has little to fear from Epic Games' Fortnite Battle Royale, a free-to-play slice of its zombie action game that is currently in Early Access. While the game was able to attract 7m users within its first week, its peak concurrent user count (so far) comes in at 525,000.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds launched back in March to great success and has only gained momentum since then. In our most recent interview with creative director Brendan Greene, he said the team hopes to grow the game to a user count rivalling Riot Games' best-selling League of Legends.

The game is currently only available in Early Access on Steam, but an exclusive partnership with Microsoft has positioned it as a crucial launch title for the upcoming Xbox One X, which launches on November 7th. PUBG is expected to be made available through Xbox Game Preview (Microsoft's own take on the Early Access system) before the end of the year.

The Bluehole team, recently spun out as new subsidiary PUBG Corporation, hopes to launch the full product out of Early Access in early 2018.