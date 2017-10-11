Green Man Gaming expands into Latin America market

Press Release Wednesday 11th October 2017 Share this article Share

Companies in this article Green Man Gaming

London, UK, 10 October 2017 - Green Man Gaming, the award-winning eCommerce technology company in the video games industry, has officially launched two new local language websites in Latin America, adding to its already established English and German eCommerce websites. As part of the company's internationalisation strategy, the new Spanish and Portuguese language websites will serve customers in Latin America in their local currencies and favourite payment methods.

From today, Green Man Gaming customers in its key markets in Latin America including Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Mexico will be able to browse and purchase their favourite games easily in Spanish and Portuguese and choose to pay using over 150 local payment methods and card types offered in partnership with Latin America's leading payment provider, BoaCompra, such as Boleto Bancario, Servipag, Redcompra, Bancolombia and BCP Online. The new websites will allow customers in the Latin American region to pay in six newly introduced local currencies and will feature special localised deals.

To coincide with the launch of the new dedicated websites, Green Man Gaming has introduced 12 new currencies allowing customers in Latin America, Asia and the Middle East to make purchases in their local currency. These new currencies include Brazilian Real (BRL), Mexican Peso (MXN), Argentine Peso (ARS), Peruvian Sol (PEN), Chilean Peso (CLP), Colombian Peso (COP), Chinese Yuan (CNY), South Korean Won (KRW), Turkish Lira (TRY), Malaysian Ringgit (MYR), Philippine Peso (PHP) and Indian Rupee (INR).

"Following the successful launch of our first local website in Germany offering customers the ability to browse and purchase in their local language, currency and payment methods, the next step in our mission is to roll this out internationally and become THE destination for global gamers. The introduction of 12 new local currencies on the Green Man Gaming store and two new websites in Latin America will play a significant role in helping us achieve this mission," said Paul Sulyok, CEO and Founder of Green Man Gaming.

"BoaCompra is delighted to serve more gamers in Latin America with this new partnership that will empower Green Man Gaming in the region," said Alain Delcourt, Managing Director of BoaCompra.