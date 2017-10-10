Ninja Theory will donate all of today's Hellblade sales to charity
For World Mental Health Day, all proceeds from the game will go to Rethink Mental Illness
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:
Related stories
Hugues Giboire replaces departed Stuart Adcock, still looking for a Senior Character Artist
Ninja Theory's Dominic Matthews on breaking out of the squeezed middle
Sign in to contribute
Need an account? Register now.
Latest comments
There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?