Sections

Ninja Theory will donate all of today's Hellblade sales to charity

For World Mental Health Day, all proceeds from the game will go to Rethink Mental Illness

This is a News In Brief article. Read more about this story by following the link below:

ninjatheory.com

Related stories

Heavenly Sword art director returns to Ninja Theory

Hugues Giboire replaces departed Stuart Adcock, still looking for a Senior Character Artist

By Matthew Handrahan

2 years ago

"A lot of games have unrealistic forecasts"

Ninja Theory's Dominic Matthews on breaking out of the squeezed middle

By Dan Pearson

2 years ago

Latest comments

There are no comments on this article yet. Why not be the first to post one?

Sign in to contribute

Need an account? Register now.