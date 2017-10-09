Sections

PUBG reaches nearly two million concurrent players

The last-man-standing shooter continues to break records in spite of growing competition

Player Unknown Battlegrounds hit nearly two million concurrent players on Steam over the weekend, making it the most popular game on the platform by a substantial margin.

According to the latest data from Steam, PUBG's closest rival is Dota 2 which enjoys a peak player count of around 700,000.

The number of concurrent players has doubled since early September when the game first broke the record.

With over 13 million copies sold before leaving early access, it's hardly surprising that PUBG has hit such lofty heights, even with Fortnite's free-to-play Battle Royale mode nipping at its heels.

Bluehole Studio recently announced that PUBG will be coming to the Xbox One, and is in talks with Sony regarding a PlayStation 4 release, meaning creative director Brendan Greene's dream of 100 million users seems more and more likely each day.

