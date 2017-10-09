Leap Motion opens new research studio in London VR/AR filmmaker Keiichi Matsuda will lead the new office as VP of Design and Global Creative Director

James Brightman Editor, North America Monday 9th October 2017

Leap Motion, the technology firm known for its VR/AR hand tracking solutions, has now opened a new research facility in London. It also appointed VR/AR filmmaker Keiichi Matsuda to lead the studio as VP of Design and Global Creative Director.

"We're building on our team of world-class creatives and engineers to further our mission to design robust, believable and honest visions of a world elevated by technology, with human input at the center," the company announced on its blog. "Leap Motion's efforts will seek to set a new standard for interaction design with the digital world, and define the core user experience for the next generation of mobile and all-in-one headsets."

Leap Motion CEO Michael Buckwald added, "Virtual and augmented reality are at a critical point in their evolution. With the rapid adoption of VR/AR over the next few years within industries, and integration into how we live, work, and play - it is essential that we lay the groundwork for a magical user experience through a unified design philosophy."

Leap Motion is coming off a substantial financing round in July worth $50 million. At the time, the company mentioned that the capital infusion would accelerate its global expansion plans, with Shanghai among the locations being targeted.