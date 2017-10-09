Leap Motion opens new research studio in London

Sections

VR/AR filmmaker Keiichi Matsuda will lead the new office as VP of Design and Global Creative Director

Leap Motion, the technology firm known for its VR/AR hand tracking solutions, has now opened a new research facility in London. It also appointed VR/AR filmmaker Keiichi Matsuda to lead the studio as VP of Design and Global Creative Director.

"We're building on our team of world-class creatives and engineers to further our mission to design robust, believable and honest visions of a world elevated by technology, with human input at the center," the company announced on its blog. "Leap Motion's efforts will seek to set a new standard for interaction design with the digital world, and define the core user experience for the next generation of mobile and all-in-one headsets."

Leap Motion CEO Michael Buckwald added, "Virtual and augmented reality are at a critical point in their evolution. With the rapid adoption of VR/AR over the next few years within industries, and integration into how we live, work, and play - it is essential that we lay the groundwork for a magical user experience through a unified design philosophy."

Leap Motion is coming off a substantial financing round in July worth $50 million. At the time, the company mentioned that the capital infusion would accelerate its global expansion plans, with Shanghai among the locations being targeted.

