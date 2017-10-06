Turn 10 studio head apologises to fans over Forza 7 VIP passes Developer folds to community pressure following controversial changes and communication issues

Turn 10 studio head Alan Hartman has publicly apologised to fans of Forza Motorsport 7 after a breakdown in communication led to a community backlash.

Microsoft and Turn 10 received a kicking from fans over the the past few days when a small but significant change to how VIP passes worked in Forza 7 went unannounced.

The VIP pass in previous Forza titles always worked as a one-time purchase which offered double in-game currency. However, as Forza 7 entered early access last week it was revealed that the item was now a consumable, but the store description did not reflect the change.

The VIP pass, priced at $19.99, currently has 529 one star reviews on the Microsoft Store, with fans decrying the publisher for "false advertising", and labelling the pass a scam.

In response to the controversy, studio head Hartman issued a statement on the developer's website.

He said: "Over the weekend we heard loud and clear from Ultimate Edition owners expressing frustration over the VIP membership offer in Forza Motorsport 7. We immediately updated the VIP description in the Windows Store to alleviate any future confusion. As head of the studio, I apologise for any confusion or frustration our players may have experienced."

Turn 10 has announced it will not only revert the changes but will also offer one million credits and four additional cars to Forza 7 VIPs as compensation.